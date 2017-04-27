Hinds DA attends National Prosecutors Summit

The Mississippi Link Newswire

Hinds County District attorney Robert Shuler Smith was invited to attend the 2017 urban elected prosecutors summit, which was held in Atlanta, Georgia April 19-21, 2017.

The meeting featured approximately 24 of the most influential African-American elected prosecutors in the United states. The summit also featured pulitzer prize journalists from the Washington Post, law enforcement officials, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, and other prominent leaders.

Smith was personally invited by District Attorneys Paul Howard and Kimberly Worthy, Atlanta and Detroit district attorneys, respectively. Smith said that he was delighted to join the select number of elected officials to discuss the urban agenda.

“It is critical for like-minded leaders to mobilize and discuss issues that particularly affect African-American leaders and urban America. One of the most important issues throughout this country is the challenge we face as minority prosecutors in the criminal justice system. Numerous discussions were held on moving forward in implementing best practices that will enhance public safety, and dispel many of the myths attributed to prosecutors,” said Shuler smith.

The summit also featured a luncheon award ceremony to celebrate Congressman John Lewis, who received the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office Headlight Award.

