Police: Motorcyclist’s leg severed in Mississippi crash

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a motorcyclist severed his leg when he tried to pass a pickup truck in Mississippi.

News outlets report the 30-year-old man, from Houma, Louisiana, was seriously injured in the crash Sunday on U.S. 90.

Ocean Springs Police Department spokesman Capt. William Jackson says a Ford 150 was going westbound in the right lane when a motorcyclist driving a Harley Davidson tried to pass the truck on the right side.

Jackson says the man was flung and ejected more than 200 feet. He landed on the side of the highway. His name was not released.

Police say the motorcyclist was flown to a hospital, where he is in an intensive care unit.

Authorities say the Ocean Springs Police Department’s criminal investigation division is reviewing the case.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...