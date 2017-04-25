Easter offering stolen from church in Mississippi

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A church in the Mississippi Delta was robbed of its Easter offering.

Greenwood police are investigating the burglary at West President Church of Christ. A cabinet was broken into, and about $600 in cash was taken the afternoon of Easter, April 16.

One of the pastors, Mark Shiers, tells the Greenwood Commonwealth (http://bit.ly/2oYm1TD ) that a bag containing checks was dropped and retrieved, but the church lost its cash collection.

He says he is grateful no one was hurt, and he hopes that whoever who took the money will find help, if they need it.

Greenwood Police Chief Ray Moore said detectives are searching for suspects.

