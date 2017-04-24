Alcorn State begins design of $10M employee housing complex

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Alcorn State University projects it will spend $10 million to build 50 faculty and staff housing units on its main Lorman campus.

College Board trustees Thursday approved plans for Alcorn to hire an architect, paying $527,000 of the overall $10 million to design the housing.

Documents submitted to the board show Alcorn plans 14 townhome structures near an entry to campus. The university says it wants a “cost-effective, low maintenance, long-term solution” to provide faculty and staff housing.

Some employees have traditionally lived on the campus because it is remote from larger towns, but Alcorn’s master plan calls for demolishing existing employee housing. The board approved demolishing some vacant housing on Thursday.

Alcorn State will pay for the project using state bond money that lawmakers agreed to borrow in 2016.

