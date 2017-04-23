Science marches planned in 3 Mississippi cities

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Marches are planned in at least three Mississippi cities as part of a global demonstration in support of science.

Organizers have made plans for marches on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Long Beach and Oxford. The events are being organized primarily through social media.

Another march that had been planned for outside the state Capitol in Jackson has been postponed because of a threatening weather forecast.

The marches are satellite events being held in conjunction with a national “March for Science” in Washington, D.C. The demonstrations are meant to highlight the critical role that science has in everyday life.

A website set up by organizers shows that more than 600 marches are planned worldwide on Saturday.

