Work may begin soon on Mississippi children’s hospital wing

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Work could begin by the end of the year on a $180 million expansion of the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s hospital for children.

Vice Chancellor LouAnn Woodward told trustees Wednesday that fund-raising is nearing a point where work can begin.

The new tower would include private neonatal intensive care rooms, a pediatric intensive care unit, operating rooms and imaging devices designed especially for children.

The move comes even as the medical center deals with a budget shortfall, announcing last month it was laying off 195 employees and cutting 85 vacant positions to close a $32.7 million gap.

Woodward says the medical center is trying to protect long-term priorities such as the expansion.

Trustees are asking for more financing details, but could vote next month on a construction planning contract.

