Jackson State Women’s Tennis falls 4-2 to Alabama State in SWAC title match

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Jackson State women’s tennis team fell 4-2 to the Alabama State Lady Hornets Sunday morning in the SWAC Tennis Championship match. JSU finished the season with a 7-1 SWAC record and a 12-14 overall record.

Sunday’s match-up was the second time in as many years that the two programs (Jackson State and Alabama State) have met in the conference championship match. Last season the ASU women beat Jackson State in the championship match.

