High school student killed on way to prom

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – A high school student has been killed on her way to prom.

Lincoln County Deputy Medical Examiner Ricky Alford tells multiple media outlets that 18-year-old Brittney Hill, a Brookhaven High School student, was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday about 6:30 p.m.

Alford says Hill was driving by herself when she had a head-on collision with a truck driven by a 45-year-old man.

Hill was transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The man driving the second vehicle was airlifted to Jackson for his injuries. His condition was not immediately available.

In a Facebook posting, the Brookhaven School District said it was saddened by the accident and their thoughts and prayers go out to Hill’s family and those affected by her sudden death.

