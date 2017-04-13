In Memoriam: Pamela Parice Curry

The Mississippi Link Newswire

Pamelia Parice Curry is the oldest daughter of Laura Curry Hough and Chester Curry. She was born in Jackson Mississippi September 18, 1956. She transitioned from pain and suffering on earth to her heavenly home Tuesday, April 4, 2017, where she joined her father Chester Curry, sister Paula Hannah, grandmother Hannah Smith, and uncle Speigel McCallum.

Pam is a product of the Jackson Public School System where she was always very creative and could make something not so great into something beautiful. She was no stranger to hard work. For 25 years she worked for Service Masters and served as a home health care provider. She also worked for the Mississippi Crime Lab for 10 years.

Each holiday, especially Easter, she prepared baskets and gave stuffed animals and other treats to family and friends. She always had her hand out, not to receive, but to give to others. Pam had great shopping skills; she could always find bargains and she shared those bargains.

Pam was a member of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. R.E. Willis and later Rev. Hosea Hines and Rev. Michael T. Williams. She continued her membership at College Hill until 2012 when she became a founding member of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church, pastored by her uncle, Rev. Dr. Stanley L. Smith.

While at College Hill she was a member of the Baptist Training Union and participated in many other activities at the church. While at Crossroads, she was a member of the Usher Board and the Baptist Training Union. She also assisted in several fundraising activities. She was constantly making sure things were clean after each activity and all family gatherings at the church.

Pam leaves to celebrate her life three children, Laperial, Robvette and James; mother, Laura Curry Hough; sister, Beverly Curry Coleman (Michael) and brother, James Curry (Jackie); four grandchildren, Ken, Seth, Brennen and Nicholas; nieces, Laura Coleman, Monica Curry, Hannah Curry; nephews, Michael Coleman and Paul James Curry; three aunts, Barbara Moaton, Maggie Jean Walker and Berlena McCallum; uncle, Rev. Dr. Stanley Smith (Stephanie); cousins, Karen Moaton Johnson, Charles Moaton, Tellis Moaton, John Dozier, Willie Gross, Tamia Herndon Walker Price, Elliott Walker, Stephen Smith, Sierra Smith, Stanley Smith, II, and Stephanie Smith; god nieces Tiffany Jones and Kimberly Heard.

Also celebrating her life are lifetime friends Linda Philips Friday and Sharon Jones Hamilton and other close friends and family who held a special place in her life.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...