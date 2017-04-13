Braves resume conference play at MVSU

Alcorn Game Notes | Live Radio

ITTA BENA, Miss. – Playing its first game in eight days, the Alcorn State University baseball program will travel to Mississippi Valley State for a three-game series at Magnolia Field beginning Thursday at 3 p.m. Game two is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, and the series finale is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday.

It’s the second time the Braves and the Delta Devils (4-22, 3-12 SWAC) will square off this season. In the first series, Alcorn took two out of three March 10-12 at home. The Braves dropped the opener 5-1 before coming back to win consecutive games 3-2 and 4-3.

Junior second baseman Wallace Rios Jimenez is on a league-leading 25 game on-base streak. He ranks second in the SWAC in on-base percentage with a .513 mark, and fourth in the conference with a .375 batting average. Rios leads the team with 11 multi-hit games on the year including a four-hit outing at Nicholls State on March 29.

Also hitting above .300 for the Braves (7-21, 3-9 SWAC), sophomore Brandon Barna carries a .313 average into Tuesday, while senior Kirt Cormier is at .302. Cormier is on a 16-game on-base streak. He was named SWAC Hitter of the Week on Feb. 21 after batting for a .571 average, .625 on-base percentage and .857 slugging to begin the season.

Junior Der’Vincent Hamilton has been hot as of late and is on a 10-game hitting streak. Sophomore Conrado Skepple leads the SWAC with four saves on the season. He hoists a 2.45 ERA in 14 appearances.

MVSU is looking to snap a 10-game skid. Arrington Smith leads the team at the plate with a .340 average and five homers. He’s started in all 26 games, mainly at first base.

The series can be heard on 91.7 FM or wprl.org with Charles Edmond as the voice of the Braves. #FearTheBrave

