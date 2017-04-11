2 people shot and killed in Olive Branch home invasion

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say two people are dead after a home invasion in Olive Branch.

DeSoto County sheriff’s officials say a resident of the home and one of the suspects were shot and killed. They said a second suspect was shot and taken to the Regional Medical Center at Memphis.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2oRoGj4 ) that the crime happened at a residence on Burton Road, but that it wasn’t clear when the deaths occurred.

The newspaper reports that names of those involved and other details were not immediately being released pending notification of family.

