State names Mississippi teacher, administrator of the year

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Petal teacher and a Pearl principal have been named Mississippi’s teacher and administrator of the year.

The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Teacher Center announced the awards Friday.

Luke Daniels, a sixth-grade math teacher at Petal Upper Elementary School, says he tries to teach math using real-world scenarios. He says that’s key to making sure students experience success to build their confidence.

Pearl Junior High School Principal Jessica Broome is being hailed for helping to improve the district’s graduation rate and increasing the share of students meeting learning goals. She has led the junior high school since 2011.

Both Daniels and Broome get $5,000 prizes. Daniels also gets a trip to Washington to meet President Donald Trump and will compete for national teacher of the year.

