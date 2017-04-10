Jackson police officer dies after off-duty motorcycle crash

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Jackson police officer has died after a motorcycle accident earlier in the week.

Corporal Allen Harper, Jr. got into a motorcycle accident on April 1. He had been on the Jackson police force since 1995.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2nm5olv) that Harper was off-duty at the time of the accident and on his personal bike. Police say a gold sedan collided with Harper’s bike.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by his family. Harper was married and a father of four children.

Harper died Friday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he was taken after the accident. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

