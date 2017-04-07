Pearl River crests at Jackson without damaging flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Officials say the Pearl River is falling at Jackson, meaning damaging flooding is unlikely following heavy rains.

Discharge from the Ross Barnett Reservoir dam peaked at 43,000 cubic feet (1,218 cubic meters) per second Tuesday, but was reduced after the lake began falling Tuesday night.

Water has flooded lowlands, but done little or no damage to structures. Levee officials have pumped out some areas in Jackson and Richland.

The National Weather Service says the river below the dam at Jackson crested early Thursday at 33.3 feet (10.15 meters), and is falling slowly. Water is expected to remain above flood stage for 10 more days, but hasn’t reached the 35-foot (10.67-meter) level that floods structures.

The Pearl River is forecast to crest downstream Friday at Rockport and this weekend at Monticello.

