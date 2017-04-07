Mississippi revenue up in March, but still short since July

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi tax collections picked up slightly in March, after months of being in the doldrums.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oEn4sJ ) collections were 12.5 percent higher than expected for the single month.

However, that was not enough to make up for other shortfalls since the budget year started last July.

The state Department of Revenue says that collections are 2.2 percent below the estimate for the first nine months of the year. That is a nearly $81 million shortfall, overall, from July through March.

Corporate tax collections were stronger than expected in March.

The revenue report was released a week after legislators finished their session. The budget they wrote for the coming year includes cuts to many agencies.

