Top five candidates meet in social media forum

By Othor Cain

Editor

Tuesday, March 28, citizens gathered at the Jackson Convention Complex in downtown Jackson for the first ever Social Media Town Hall Forum.

The forum was designed to connect the candidates for Jackson’s top job with voters through social media. This forum provided voters a deeper focus on issues rather than the normal political rhetoric heard during campaign speeches, television and radio commercials and at local churches.

“I’m really glad I attended this forum,” said Carol Woodson. “It gave me an opportunity to get up close with each of the candidates and I walked away with a better understanding of whom I’m going to support.”

The social media forum was sponsored in part by the Mississippi affiliation of AARP. “We are non-partisan and wanted to hear from these candidates and in particularly hear where they stand on issues surrounding Jackson’s aging population,” said Kimberly Campbell, executive director for AARP Mississippi.

“This election is far too important for us not to get involved and understand what’s happening.”

More than 200 people were assembled in the Theatre Room at the Convention Complex while hundreds were tuned in online.

“This was the first forum that I’ve attended where the candidates really stuck to the issues and were removed from the negative attacks,” said Merc Williams, a local comedian and co-host of the local radio show, Barbershop.

“It was really good to hear substance rather than showcase style.”

Primary elections in Jackson will be held Tuesday, May 2. Runoff elections will be held Tuesday, May 16 and the general elections will be held in June.

