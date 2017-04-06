Media giants motivate Alcorn students

Distinguished media professionals’ perspectives

By Dr. Jerry Komia Domatob

Contributing Writer

A galaxy of communication giants converged at Alcorn State University March 29 to celebrate the institution’s annual media day.

Distinguished panelists

The Mississippi Link Publisher Jackie Hampton; Epitome Magazine Publisher & Founder Todrick Johnson; Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Chief Executive Karla Hooten; Clarion Ledger reporter Therese Appel; WCBI-TV General Manager Derek Rogers in Columbus-Mississippi.

Rogers encouraged students to take advantage of educational and professional avenues at their disposal.

Hampton encouraged the students to embark on practical work, networking, seeking guidance from professionals and higher education.

WJTV-Channel 12 news anchor and reporter Brittany Noble Jones, an Alcorn University graduate, elaborated on contemporary media issues, policies and practices which instructors and students need to know.

Against the backdrop of the theme, “Media Matters: Striving for Accuracy,” these seasoned panelists discussed professionalism, ethics, job searches, training, research, knowledge acquisition and trends in the media/communication industries.

Professional tips

Panelists specifically highlighted the importance of internships, dressing for success, pursuing higher education, conducting research, competition readiness, finding spots, continuous education, character, integrity and diversifying news sources. They stressed the importance of research, new technologies usage, social media, creativity, brand building and networking while at school.

Johnson captured the day’s message when he said, “keep pushing. Hard work, knowledge, and experience pays. Build vision, watch your attitude, cultivate team spirit, determination and establish relationships. Above all place your trust and faith in God.”

The program began with an invocation, welcome and then break out sessions. The second half included panel discussions, a poem and a pep talk by Jones on the centrality of joining associations like the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

Jones, a mass communication graduate of Alcorn, earned her master’s degree from Arkansas State University.

Special presentations and student awards were given. Recognition and appreciation from Cynthia Scurria and motivational reflection from the Dean of Arts and Sciences, Dr. Patlolla concluded the celebration.

Faculty and staff

Alcorn State University Mass Communication and faculty include: Cynthia Scurria, chair; Jerry Domatob, professor, Eric Dogini, assistant professor; Larry Sanders, instructor; Toni Terrett, Esq, assistant professor; Curtis Aaron, video production manager, ASU TV 13; Charles Edmond, sports director/operational manager, WPRL 91.7 FM; Jerome Myles, music director/website coordinator; Myrtle Hedrick, taffic director, WPRL 91.7FM; Hannah Nations, administrative assistant.

The department offers bachelor degrees in mass communication and graduates serve in the media.

The occasion was attended by students, professors, observers and high school pupils. Alcorn Jazz Ensemble provided tunes during lunch with their virtuoso performance. The event will go down in the annals of the department’s history as a huge success.

Jerry Komia Domatob is a mass communication professor at Alcorn State University, Lorman-Mississippi. He is an author, journalist, photographer, poet and researcher. He is currently working on three projects. His latest publications are Communication, Culture and Human Rights with Bala Musa and Positive Vibrations. His forthcoming poetry book is Victory’s Vision.

You may contact him at Jkdomatob@alcorn.edu.

