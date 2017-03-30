Storms damage homes in Brookhaven, spawn possible tornado

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Storms overnight and during the day Thursday caused disruption across Mississippi, although damage remained limited.

Emergency officials say an unconfirmed tornado struck along the Harrison-Jackson county line near D’Iberville, but mainly blew over trees. Scaffolding for a stage being set up for a Mississippi bicentennial celebration in Gulfport blew over on a car.

National Weather Service officials say the same storm system earlier caused damage in 11 other counties. Most counties reported only downed trees and power outages, but trees fell on five houses in Brookhaven, temporarily trapping people who later emerged uninjured. A trailer near the Bolivar County town of Boyle also lost a roof.

Brookhaven public schools closed Thursday because of power outages. The storm knocked out electricity to more than 12,000 customers across the state.

