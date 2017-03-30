NNPA publishers convene in D.C.

By Jackie Hampton

It was at the Dupont Circle Hotel in Washington D.C. where members of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) celebrated 190 years of publishing. These newspaper owners, along with their sponsors and partners traveled from near and far to celebrate Black Press Week, March 22-24.

Week long activities included a joint welcome reception, hosted by NNPA and the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP). Activities included the Black Press Archives and Gallery Enshrinement ceremony, Capitol Hill Congressional luncheon and the NNPA 2017 Torch Awards. Each year, the Enshrinement ceremony and the Torch Awards are major highlights.

In 1973 Howard University President James E. Cheek accepted a proposal from NNPA’s president Carlton B. Goodlet, M.D, to establish an “Archives of the Black Press in America” and a gallery honoring black newspaper publishers. This gallery has been a unit of the Moorland-Springarn Research Center at Howard since its establishment. Lenora “Doll” Carter was enshrined March 23. She became CEO and Publisher of the Forward Times newspaper in 1971 after the death of her husband, Julius P. Carter, who founded the newspaper in 1960. She was only 29 years old when she took over the daily operations of the business, and was very successful despite the many naysayers and doubters that predicted “Doll” would be out of business within six months. To their surprise the business celebrated over 50 years in existence under her leadership.

Carter’s daughter Karen Richards took over the paper in 2010, immediately after her mother’s untimely death. Tributes of endearment were given by family members and friends.

The Honorable Sheila Jackson Lee, of the U.S. House of Representatives spoke passionately about Carter and the power of the black press. “You like Doll Carter must tell the story.” Lee was referring to stories regarding the administration of President Donald Trump. She suggested headlines such as “What the Heck Is Going On?” Lee said this country is in trouble and impeachment of the president is the route that should be taken.

This year’s Torch Award for Outstanding Leadership and Achievement in Political Empowerment was awarded to Donna Brazile, principal, Donna Brazile and Associates.

The Torch Award for Outstanding Leadership and Achievement in Civil and Human Rights was awarded to Wade Henderson, president, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. Henderson stated he was most humbled to be the recipient of this prestigious award from the Black Press.

The Torch Award for Outstanding Leadership and Achievement in Photography was awarded to Natchez, Miss. native Roy Lewis. Lewis grew up on a plantation where his father worked as a sharecropper. He has taken historical photographs all over the country.

The Roy Lewis, “Everywhere Exhibition” began in 2008 at the Essence Music Festival and has traveled throughout the country. Most recently it was at the Natchez Museum of African-American History and Culture.

President and CEO of NNPA Ben Chavis, Denise Roark-Barnes, chairman of NNPA and Al McFarlane, chairman of NNPA Foundation, expressed their appreciation for partners Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Reynolds American, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and sponsors Pfizer, Ascension, Coca-Cola, Comcast, Honda and Volkswagen.

