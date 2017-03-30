Job Corps graduate enlist in the U.S. Navy

The Mississippi Link Newswire

The Mississippi Job Corps Center would like to congratulate Colton Mattingly for his enlistment in the United States Navy. He enrolled with the Mississippi Job Corps Center October 25, 2016 and graduated March 13, 2017. While attending MsJCC, Colton obtained his High School Diploma and Homeland Security Trade. His education and training have granted him new opportunities. Colton worked with Navy Recruiters, passed the ASVAB, and due to his high score, he secured a position with the intel field. At the end of Colton’s service career his lifelong goal is to work with the CIA.

