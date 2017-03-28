6 hurt in accident involving ambulance, 2 other vehicles
March 28, 2017 in News
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Six people were injured in an accident involving an ambulance and two other vehicles on Interstate 55 in Jackson.
Jackson news outlets report the accident happened Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the interstate.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known.
WLBT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2nJk9Os ) that three of the injured were inside the ambulance during a non-emergency transport. They included the patient, a paramedic and an emergency medical technician.
Jackson police say one person was in serious condition but it was not immediately clear which vehicle that person had been in.
