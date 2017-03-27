Thompson Statement on GOP Health Care Bill Failure

The Mississippi Link Newswire

WASHINGTON, DC, March 24, 2017– Today, Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) released the following statement on the failure of the Republican health care bill:

“Today, Donald Trump and House Republicans finally came to their senses. Trumpcare was simply a massive tax cut for the wealthy and a haphazard attempt to appease Trump’s radical social media followers. This proposal would have had a devastating impact on thousands of Mississippi families. Since the Affordable Care Act became law, 234,000 individuals have gained healthcare coverage, including 77,747 individuals who purchased coverage through the Marketplace exchange. The biggest losers would have been Mississippi’s 345, 847 seniors who have received free preventive care service thanks to the ACA.

This afternoon, Donald Trump tried to cast blame on Democrats for his party’s failure. Apparently, Donald Trump has, once again, suffered a mental lapse and forgot that his party controls the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate. Republicans failed because they have no plan and they never had a plan. The GOP should come clean with America and admit that they simply used President Obama’s signature legislative accomplishment to score political points for the past 7 years. In fact, some of the ACA’s biggest critics— who voted many times to repeal the law— were the very people who decided today that the ACA was a better option than Trumpcare. The jig is up.

