McRae Foundation gives $4M to renovate Millsaps building

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A $4 million donation will help renovate a building at Millsaps College.

The Selby & Richard McRae Foundation will give the money to help renovate the Christian Center, which was built in the 1950s. The renovation, expected to begin next year, will create new classrooms and office space for the college’s Humanities Division, as well as a 175-seat lecture hall, and a new chapel and chaplain’s offices.

The Methodist-affiliated Jackson college, with nearly 1,000 students, will rename the building the Selby and Richard McRae Christian Center.

Selby McRae graduated from Millsaps and Richard McRae was a longtime trustee. The children of the family, known for its department store business, now control the foundation.

The foundation earlier donated for a scholarship for undergraduate students and a chair in business administration.

