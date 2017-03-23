The Mississippi Link to participate in Social Media Town Hall Forum

By Othor Cain

Contributing Writer

We are five weeks away from casting our votes in the municipal primary elections in Jackson. We want to give you a really good look at the candidates before you head to the polls.

The Mississippi Link is teaming up with AARP of Mississippi, Rho Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. and OCD Media to present the first ever Social Media Town Hall Forum. This forum is designed to give all social media savvy voters an opportunity to interact and get up close and personal with the candidates seeking the top office in the capital city.

Although 15 people are currently listed as candidates, we will present the top five candidates as revealed from our survey. The top five candidates from our survey are (in alphabetical order): Ronnie Crudup Jr, Robert Graham, John Horhn, Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Tony Yarber.

The other candidates have all been invited to be recognized and will be given an opportunity to interact with attendees during the social mixer. The other Democratic Candidates for mayor are Sidney Gladney, Monroe Jackson Sr., Jessie Jones and Brian Reynolds. The Republican candidates are Walter Slone Sr. and Jason Wells. The Independent candidates are Gwen Chapman, Jaclyn Mask and Kenneth Swarts. Corinthian Sanders is running for mayor as a Libertarian candidate.

This forum is slated for March 28 beginning with a social mixer at 5:30 p.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex. The social media platforms will engage audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. These platforms will live stream our conversation through out the evening.

The conversation begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. This forum will drive home the issues that we face as a city. Issues such as the budget; neighboring cities; furloughs; water; management and contracts.

To participate in the conversation have your cell phones, tablets, iPads and other devices fully charged, use the hashtag #votejackson to submit your question via any one or all of these platforms.

For additional information about the forum please call 601-940-3361.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...