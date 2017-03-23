Mississippi mayoral candidate charged with killing man’s dog

PEARL, Miss. (AP) – A man running for mayor of Pearl has been arrested on charges stemming from the fatal shooting of his neighbor’s hunting dog.

Police said Thursday that 51-year-old Mike Prestage was charged with animal cruelty and other crimes after a neighbor, Josh Jordan, found his dog dead on the candidate’s property.

Pearl police Lt. Brian McGairty told The Clarion Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2oatr31) that Jordan found the dog after seeing buzzards circling overhead and called police. McGairty said juveniles witnessed the shooting.

Prestage told WAPT-TV (http://bit.ly/2oaDDs4 ) in a statement: “The charges against me are totally false!” He said he would never hurt someone’s pet.

