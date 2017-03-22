Corinth electronics maker adds new production line, 75 jobs

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) – A contract electronics manufacturer plans to invest $500,000 in its Corinth plant, adding 75 jobs over three years.

KeyTronicEMS, based in Spokane, Washington, announced Tuesday that it would add a new production line.

CEO Craig Gates says the company will add millions of dollars in production equipment. Gates said KeyTronicEMS is investing in the plant’s long-term future. The company, with 230 current employees, has already started expanding.

KeyTronicEMS assembles circuit boards and products on a contract basis.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the agency will give KeyTronic EMS $350,000 to improve the company’s county-owned building. Of that amount, Craft says, Alcorn County will provide $35,000.

Craft says KeyTronicEMS will also get local property tax breaks. Craft didn’t know the amount.

Craft says projected wage levels aren’t immediately available.

