2 dead, several injured in Monroe County wreck

MULDON, Miss. (AP) – Two people have died in a multi-vehicle crash in Monroe County.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley tells local media that 72-year-old Quincy Howell and 20-year-old Lamonica Rupert were killed in the crash, which happened early Sunday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Criss Turnipseed says a 2016 Nissan Sentra being followed by a Hyundai Sonata were traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 45 Alternate when the Sentra collided head-on with a northbound 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis.

After the initial collision, the trailing Sonata collided with the Sentra, sending the Hyundai off the road.

Howell, who was driving the Sentra, and Rupert, who was driving the Mercury, were both pronounced dead at the scene by Gurley.

A passenger in the Sentra was airlifted to a hospital. Two passengers in the Mercury and two passengers in the Sonata were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

