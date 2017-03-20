Trustees set April interviews for Jackson State presidency

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – College Board trustees say they expect to begin conducting interviews to find a new president of Jackson State University in April.

Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce announced the plans at Thursday’s trustee meeting.

Candidates seeking “best consideration” were supposed to apply by Friday, but applications will be accepted until the post is filled.

A 33-member campus advisory committee will meet to recommend finalists. Trustees led by C.D. Smith of Meridian would conduct initial interviews April 19 and 20 in Jackson. Board members typically hold a second round of interviews later.

Carolyn Meyers resigned as president of the 10,000-student university last year after trustees intervened in JSU’s finances, citing dwindling cash reserves. Former U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige is serving as interim president but isn’t eligible for the permanent post.

