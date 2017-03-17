Police: Teen unarmed when shot and wounded by officers

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi police say a 16-year-old bank robbery suspect was unarmed when he was shot and wounded by officers.

The teenager remained hospitalized Thursday, two days after being shot multiple times. His name has not been released.

Police in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland said when they received a call Tuesday about a robbery at BancorpSouth, they were told the suspect may be armed. In a news release Thursday, police said no weapon was found inside the teen’s car or at the scene where he was shot.

Police said the teen nearly struck several police vehicles in the car he was driving. He will be charged in Youth Court with simple robbery and felony fleeing/evading arrest.

The teen is black, and the chief says officers who responded were black and white.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...