Mississippi investigates death of inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A 56-year-old inmate serving life for a 2008 murder in Hinds County has died in prison.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says Joseph Gentry was found unresponsive in his cell at East Mississippi Correctional Facility in Lauderdale County late Wednesday. The department, in a news release, said Gentry was pronounced dead early Thursday morning.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy and an investigation.

Gentry was sentenced June 20, 2011, for murder and robbery. In addition to the life term, he received 10 years for the robbery conviction.

