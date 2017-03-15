New law lets Mississippi regulate fantasy sports contests

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has signed legislation to regulate and tax operators of daily fantasy sports contests.

House Bill 967 will set an 8 percent tax and authorize the Mississippi Gaming Commission to regulate fantasy sports contests online or in casinos.

Bryant signed the bill Monday, and it becomes law July 1.

Regulations will apply to fantasy sports contest operators who have 100 or more players drawn from the general public.

Operators would have to undergo a background check, get a state license and be audited annually. They also would have to verify that people placing bets are at least 21.

Mississippi legalized fantasy sports contests last year and established a study group to recommend rules. Those recommendations are in the bill.

