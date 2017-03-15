Hattiesburg clerk accused of misusing citizen’s credit card

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – A Hattiesburg city court clerk is facing a felony charge after being accused of using a citizen’s credit card to pay one of her own bills.

WDAM-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2n7F8uv ) 26-year-old Morgan Owens was charged with credit card fraud Monday.

Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker says the credit card was intended to pay a city fine.

Owens’ bond was set at $2,500 during an appearance Monday in justice court. It was not immediately clear whether she is represented by an attorney.

Mayor Johnny DuPree says Owens is on administrative leave without pay.

