Dems say slow economy and tax cuts damage Mississippi budget

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Democratic lawmakers say Mississippi faces a budget crisis because the economy is lagging and large tax cuts are depleting revenue.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman David Baria of Bay St. Louis says the problem is “the elephant in the room” as legislators approach the final weeks of budget writing.

March 25 is the deadline for House and Senate negotiators to agree on a more than $6 billion spending plan.

During a news conference Tuesday at the Capitol, several Democrats said lawmakers should block tax cuts that passed last year and are set to take effect when the new budget year begins July 1.

Democrats also said they have little influence over budget writing in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has said tax cuts should stimulate economic growth.

