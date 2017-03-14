Both U.S. attorneys in Mississippi ousted by Trump administration

March 14, 2017 in News

JACKSON, Mississippi (AP) — Harold Brittain is now acting as the top federal prosecutor in southern Mississippi and Robert Norman is filling that post in northern Mississippi.

Gregory Davis had been U.S. attorney for southern Mississippi and Felicia Adams had been the U.S. attorney for northern Mississippi. Both resigned after Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked Friday for all U.S. attorneys who had been appointed by President Barack Obama to step down.

President Donald Trump must now nominate new U.S. attorneys for Senate confirmation.

Brittain and Norman automatically took over as the top assistant U.S. attorney in each district.

Davis had served since 2012. Before, he had been a private lawyer handling mostly civil matters.

Adams had served since 2011. She worked as a federal prosecutor from 1989 to 2010 before her elevation.

