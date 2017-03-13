Police: Columbus homeowner stabs, kills intruder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – Columbus police are investigating an apparent home invasion where the suspect was stabbed to death by the homeowner.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant tells the Commercial Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2nf8HdP) that 21-year-old Deondra Deshun Tillman died shortly after 2:15 a.m. Saturday. He says Tillman broke into a home earlier in the morning, where the homeowner confronted him and stabbed him twice in the upper body.

According to a statement from the Columbus Police Department, the homeowner said he and his family had been asleep when they heard a knock on the front door. He said the intruder then entered a side door of the home.

The homeowner said he didn’t know Tillman.

Police say that while they are investigating the case and it will be presented to a grand jury, the homeowner isn’t facing charges.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...