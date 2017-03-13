Jackson mayor says all water to the city has been restored

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber says all water to the city has been restored but that all affected areas are under a boil-water advisory for at least the next two days.

WAPT-TV (http://bit.ly/2mx4Rtx ) reports that Yarber said Saturday evening a 48-inch water main line was repaired and replaced ahead of schedule.

About 40,000 homes and businesses in Jackson were without water or experienced low pressure from Friday into Saturday while the city replaced the damaged pipe.

The city distributed bottled water and told people to prepare for the outage by filling bathtubs so they can flush toilets and wash dishes.

Yarber said Saturday, “While we are ahead of schedule, what we don’t want to do is raise expectations. We’re still looking at 3 p.m. Sunday (to turn the water back on)… .”

