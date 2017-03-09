Local sorority host ‘Orange the World’ walk to raise awareness

The Mississippi Link Newswire

The Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is inviting the public to “Orange the World” by participating in a 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. followed by a Health an Wellness Expo from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 8 a.m. at Tougaloo College.

The DST Orange the World event is designed to raise awareness to end violence against women and girls and support the 2008 United Nations launch of UNiTE to End Violence Against Women campaign. The campaign’s aim is to raise public awareness and increase political will and resources for preventing and ending all forms of violence against women and girls in all parts of the world. The campaign also proclaims every 25th of the month as “Orange Day” – a day to take action to raise awareness to end the violence against women and girls, end poverty and hunger, and provide equitable access to quality education, health services and employment opportunities

The Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter’s Social Action and International Awareness committees promote Orange Day activities on the 25th of each month. Orange Day calls upon activists, governments and UN partners to mobilize people and highlight issues relevant to preventing and ending violence against women and girls. The color orange was selected because it is a bright and optimistic color and it represents a future free from violence against women and girls.

Pre-registration run/walk fees are $15-$25 and $30 onsite; all ages are welcome. Free expo activities include health screenings, fitness demonstrations, nutrition advice, mental health screenings, chair massages, door prizes, etc. Free t-shirts for the first 200 entrants. The Mississippi Track Club will direct the race. The Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was chartered in 1941 and currently has 300 members, with a service area that includes metro-Jackson and Rankin County. Denise Griffin-Whittington is the Chapter president.

For information about the sorority, contact, Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter President Denise Griffin-Whittington, 601-259-2429.

For information about the run/walk, contact Gwen Handy or Rosie Harper via email at JMACDST5K@gmail.com or go to the Chapter website www.jacksonmsalumnae.org.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...