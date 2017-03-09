City of Jackson to do repair work on waterline

40K residents could be without water

By Othor Cain

Editor

The City of Jackson will begin emergency repair work on the 48-inch concrete pipe off Forest Avenue, Friday, March 10.

This work could impact nearly 40K residents. The water main repair will require the temporary closure of water valves, beginning at 3 p.m. The water outage is expected to affect City of Jackson surface water customers in areas of south and west Jackson. The contractor is expected to complete the repair work by 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12.

The entire area will be under a boil water notice immediately following the repair until the Mississippi State Department of Health notifies the City that water samples are clear, which usually takes 24 hours. The city has set up ways for residents to stay engaged in the process and chart updates. Residents are encouraged to sign up for Code Red, the City emergency alert system, by visiting www.jacksonms.gov and clicking the Code Red icon.

The system will be used to notify customers about the water outage and the subsequent boil water notices. Residents are also encouraged to begin taking steps to prepare for the water outage by filling empty containers with tap water and purchasing bottled water. Residents can also fill their tubs with water for household needs.

The City has a limited supply of bottled water for distribution, one case per household. The water will be distributed at three locations including: Precinct 1, 810 Cooper Road; Precinct 2, located at Metrocenter Mall, and the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2531 N. State St., the West Street entrance. The water will be distributed Friday, March 10, from noon until 6 p.m. and Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. as long as supplies last. The Department of Human and Cultural Services will provide a case of water to vulnerable adults.

Roderick Richardson, pastor of The Word Center Church, organized his members and they got ahead of the water situation in Jackson. “It is important that we all get involved and help, he said. “There’s a real need in this City.” Word Center thus far has given away 10 tons of water.

City officials said if you were impacted by the water repairs done at this same location nearly two weeks ago, you should be prepared to lose pressure or be without water this time as well. The areas that will be impacted most is South and West Jackson.

Residents needing assistance from the city or ones that require special assistance should call 601-960-0335 for more information.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...