Dearman remembered for pursuit of justice

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) – The longtime editor of the Neshoba Democrat is being remembered as a man who pursued truth and justice during more than three decades at the newspaper’s helm.

Funeral services were held Tuesday in Philadelphia for 84-year-old Stanley Dearman. He died Saturday in Florida.

Dearman edited the Democrat for 34 years, longer than any of his predecessors, selling the newspaper in August 2000.

In a eulogy, James E. Prince III, the current editor and publisher, talked of Dearman’s fight for justice following the murders of three young civil rights workers registering blacks to vote in 1964.

