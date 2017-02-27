Project to build a lake on the Pearl River moves forward

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A bill that would help build a lake on the Pearl River in Jackson is moving ahead.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2ljbJsN ) that the plan passed the Mississippi House Tuesday. The bill lets the Rankin-Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District raise future taxes for the lake on property that directly benefits from being on the waterfront while not raising taxes on those with less benefit – instead of levying a flat rate for all properties in the district.

The lake plan, which traces back to the historic 1979 flood, is to widen the Pearl River south of the Ross Barnett Reservoir to below Jackson. Congress has earmarked $150 million to the project. District leaders estimate another $150 must be secured.

The project awaits U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval.

