Mississippi mayoral candidate seeks help post lunacy hearing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – A Columbus mayoral candidate is seeking treatment after a lunacy hearing.

The Commercial Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2mlXB2W) that Garthia Halbert, a Republican candidate in Columbus’s mayoral race, is receiving outpatient care at Community Counseling Services. She has not said whether she will suspend her campaign.

Halbert wasn’t committed to a mental institution during the Thursday hearing.

Records show that Halbert went to the police department on Feb. 13 and demanded to speak with the police chief and then was escorted from the Columbus mayor’s office for harassing his administrative assistant. Later that morning, an officer was driving Halbert on the highway when she attempted to exit the car.

Robert Wilbur, chairman for the city’s Republican Executive Committee, says the committee will consider the issue when it meets to approve Halbert’s candidacy.

