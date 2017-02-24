Jackson Public Schools suspend superintendent search

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Jackson Public Schools officials have suspended its search for the next leader of the state’s second largest school district.

The Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to start the process again during the new school year. In the meantime, interim superintendent Freddrick Murray will hold his current position.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2m8QyOt ) the move is a departure from the board’s original timeline to have a permanent school chief in place by July 1.

Former superintendent Cedrick Gray resigned last November amid JPS receiving a failing academic rating and the reveal of safety, teaching and discipline violations by the state Department of Education that landed the 27,000 student district on probation.

State officials have said the district does not face a deadline to find a permanent leader.

