Green Elementary teacher is jps Teacher of the Year

Mississippi Link Newswire

Green Elementary School was abuzz with excitement as JPS interim Superintendent Freddrick Murray led an entourage of administrators and supporters to the school to announce the District’s 2017 Teacher of the Year.

Murray announced that Ashley Hewitt Rogers, a fifth-grade English language arts and social studies teacher at Green, is the 2017 Jackson Public Schools Teacher of the Year. Rogers has taught at Green Elementary since 2008 where she also serves in leadership roles as an instructional team leader for the fifth-grade team and site coordinator for the 21st Century Community Learning Center at the school.

Her education background includes a study abroad teaching practicum in Zimbabwe. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education and Religious Studies from Millsaps College and is completing a Master of Science in Educational Administration and Supervision from Jackson State University.

The school recognized Rogers as the Teacher of the Month and the Teacher of the Year in 2017. She has also been recognized at the District level as the Chief Academic Officer’s “Growth of All Students” recipient. In a co-written letter by three of Rogers’ students, one of them said, “She always encourages me to follow my dreams and never give up. She makes learning fun.”

Principal Yavonka McGee agrees with those sentiments, commending Rogers’ “unique rapport” with students and process of engagement. “From the reading library to the centers, individual notebooks created for each fifth-grade scholar, to the inviting atmosphere of her classroom, students are always engaged in meaningful learning experiences,” said McGee.

The students and staff of Green Elementary held a surprise reception in honor of Rogers. Special guests included her husband, mother, family, friends, and church family from Wells United Methodist Church where she serves as a leader in the youth department.

Rogers will be considered with other outstanding teachers across the state for the Mississippi Teacher of the Year, which recognizes outstanding teachers in Mississippi’s public schools. The program is open to all certified teachers in accredited K-12 classrooms. Murray submitted Roger’s nomination for the state level award.

Special thanks to the District’s generous and supportive business community for these donations to the 2017 JPS Teacher of the Year:

• An oversized umbrella, TEC of Jackson

• A floral arrangement and gift basket, Kroger, I-55 N • A 30-ounce Ozark Trail Stainless Steel Tumbler, The Trophy Shoppe

• $25 gift card to The Manship Restaurant

• Two family passes to the Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center

• A complimentary weekend night stay, Homewood Suites by Hilton

• Teacher of the Year plaque donated by Allstate Insurance, Steven James Agency.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...