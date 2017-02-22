Emergency declared as Jackson water outage looms

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Hinds County officials have declared a state of emergency as some Jackson residents could be without water for three days next month.

News outlets report that the County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to declare the emergency as officials look to address major water line damage in south Jackson.

County Emergency Operations Center Director Ricky Moore says he’s been told the water would be shut off tentatively on March 11 for an estimated three days while the repairs take place.

An emergency declaration would allow the county to request help from the state in the event of an extended water outage. The declaration will be sent to the governor through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Jackson city officials say they have not considered requesting state funds.

