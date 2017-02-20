N. Korean man becomes 4th suspect arrested in Malaysian poisoning death of Kim Jong Nam

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian police announced the arrest Friday of a fourth suspect, a North Korean, in the death of the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A police statement said the man identified as Ri Jong Chol was arrested in Selangor near Kuala Lumpur.

It gave no other details.

Two women, one of them Indonesian and the other traveling on a Vietnamese passport, and a boyfriend of one of them, were arrested earlier on suspicion of involvement in the death of Kim Jong Nam.

South Korea has accused its enemies in North Korea of dispatching a hit squad to kill Kim Jong Nam at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, saying two female assassins poisoned him and then fled in a taxi.

Meanwhile, a senior Malaysian official said a second autopsy will be carried out on Kim Jong Nam because the results of the first autopsy were inconclusive. He said the second one will take place Saturday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

Earlier, North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol said Malaysia conducted the autopsy “unilaterally and excluding our attendance.” He said his government will reject any findings.

