R & B 2017 festival unveils partial roster of artists

The 2017 Jackson Rhythm and Blues Festival is set to celebrate Jackson’s culture and rich musical heritage August 18 and 19.

Festival organizers released the first round of artists Wednesday at a press conference at the Jackson Convention Complex, but advised the crowd that headliners would be announced in the near future. The roster of artists was quite impressive, based on the reaction of the audience. Thunderous applause and screams were heard throughout the theater room of the complex as the names were unveiled.

Artists announced so far include Jasmine Sullivan, Eric Benet, Ro James, Dreezy, Calvin Richardson, Angela Walls, Doug E. Fresh, Eric Roberson, Jarekus Singleton, Eddie Cotton, Jason Turner Band, Los Brown and AJC & The Envelope Pushers.

Alex Thomas, festival coordinator, stated the list was just a tease. Yolanda Clay Moore, CVB P.R. manager, said more artists will be unveiled in days to come, via social media including Facebook and the festival’s website, www.jacksonfestival.com. Thomas said the event moved to the Jackson Convention Complex last year, which changed the ambiance of the entire festival. In previous years, the festival was an outside event.

Thomas said festival goers in 2016 were dressed to impress as they moved around the Jackson Convention Complex enjoying performances at the City with Soul, Capitol Street, State Street Soul Lounge, Farish Street and Highway 49 Blues musical stages. They enjoyed a delectable menu provided by the Convention Center from fried catfish to fried chicken tenders and cocktails.

This premier two-day music festival is known for a stellar music mix and line up with over 30 performances on five stages. These core components of the festival have been consistent and make this event a tremendous value.

Tickets will be available March 15 through all Ticketmaster outlets. Friday night tickets are $55 and Saturday night tickets are $65. Two-day passes are $85 (limited amount available). Visit www.jacksonfestival.com for more information.

Sponsors for the event include iHeart Media, The Mississippi Link News, Legends Magazine, WDBD Fox 40, United Johnson Brothers, WLOO My 35, Metro PCS, Embellished Events, Jackson Convention Complex, WMPR 90.1 FM, AMR Central Mississippi, WRBJ 97.7 FM, Herrin-Gear Infiniti, WRTM 100.5 FM, Courtyard by Marriott, Bancorp South, Hilton Garden Inn, Signature Insurance, Jackson Marriott, Vizionz Unlimited, Trustmark Bank and Honeybaked Hams.

Doug Jones of iHeart Media said he was honored to be a sponsor of the music festival. He said, “every great city always has some type of music culture to share,” and he looked forward to the part they would play in making it a great festival.

Artists attending the festival press conference included Eddie Cotton, Angela Walls, AJC & The Envelope Pushers and Jason Turner Band who was selected Best of Jackson 2017 by The Jackson Free Press.

