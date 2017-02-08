Mother expected to make plea in birthday cake beating death

February 8, 2017 in The Buzz
By DAVID DISHNEAU
Jack Garcia
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors say they expect to strike a plea deal with a Maryland woman whose 9-year-old son was fatally beaten over a missing piece of birthday cake.
Washington County Assistant State’s Attorney Gina Cirincion (seh-RIN’-see-ohn) says she anticipates that 27-year-old Oriana Garcia will plead guilty Wednesday to first-degree child abuse resulting in death.
Defense attorney David Harbin declined to speak publicly about plea negotiations.
Garcia also is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2015 death of Jack Garcia. Her boyfriend Robert Wilson is serving 30 years for second-degree murder for beating the young boy after Barajas had handcuffed him to a chair, and her brother Jacob Barajas is awaiting sentencing for first-degree child abuse.
Police say Garcia allowed the men to abuse her son as punishment for stealing, and that she sent away an ambulance as he lay dying.
Jack Garcia died on July 5, 2015. Court records released last year claimed he had been handcuffed for up to three hours a day for a week before the deadly assault.
The incident was sparked because Jack had taken a slice of birthday cake that belonged to Wilson’s daughter, investigators were told at the time.
