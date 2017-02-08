Jackson City Council president not running for re-election

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Jackson City Council President Tyrone Hendrix is not going to run for re-election this year.

Mississippi Association of Educators President Joyce Helmick announced Tuesday that Hendrix will be the group’s next executive director.

The Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2kGjQQF ) reports that Hendrix confirmed in a Facebook post that he will not be running for a second term. He has served on the council for three years.

The Mississippi Association of Educators is a state affiliate of the National Education Association, which represents 3.1 million educators, including teachers, education support professionals, higher education faculty and staff, school administrators, retired educators and students preparing to become teachers.

Hendrix replaces Frank Yates, who retired after 14 years in the position.

