Officials: Man charged after found hunting from vehicle

WATERPROOF, Miss. (AP) – A Waterproof man is facing charges after officials say he was found hunting from a vehicle after hunting hours.

The Natchez Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2jSc992) that 46-year-old Tyrone Washington was arrested Sunday night on multiple charges including driving while intoxicated, drug possession and hunting from a moving vehicle.

Officer Adam Einck with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says an agent saw Washington hunting from his vehicle along the Concordia and Tensas parish line.

Officials say when the agent tried to speak to Washington, the suspect drove off but stopped after a brief chase.

Einck says the agent discovered two deer in the back of Washington’s truck as well as prescription drugs without a prescription.

The agent also suspected Washington of driving drunk.

It’s unclear if Washington has an attorney.

