I do, what? Price of marriage could go up in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Getting married could become a bit more expensive in Mississippi.

The House Ways and Means Committee passed a bill Tuesday to increase the fees that justice court judges and circuit clerks collect from couples.

Justice court judges currently receive $10 for performing a wedding ceremony, and circuit clerks collect $20 for issuing a marriage license.

House Bill 1451 originally proposed raising both fees to $50. The committee changed it to set the justice court fee at $20 and the circuit clerks’ fee at $30.

The bill moves to the House for more discussion.

