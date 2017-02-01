I do, what? Price of marriage could go up in Mississippi
February 1, 2017 in News
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Getting married could become a bit more expensive in Mississippi.
The House Ways and Means Committee passed a bill Tuesday to increase the fees that justice court judges and circuit clerks collect from couples.
Justice court judges currently receive $10 for performing a wedding ceremony, and circuit clerks collect $20 for issuing a marriage license.
House Bill 1451 originally proposed raising both fees to $50. The committee changed it to set the justice court fee at $20 and the circuit clerks’ fee at $30.
The bill moves to the House for more discussion.
